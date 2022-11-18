Party's General Council Meeting will be conducted soon: OPS

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday claimed that his party's general council meeting will be held soon under his leadership.

The deputy opposition leader of the House said currently, he is in the process of appointing party district secretaries. "After appointing district secretaries, the general council meeting will be held", he said.

Stating that apart from the party general council meeting, district secretaries meeting will also be conducted, Panneerselvam said he would meet and consult all the district office bearers before conducting both meetings. "I will tour across all the districts and would meet the functionaries", he said.

When asked if there was any political significance in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who both visited the State recently, Panneerselvam said that the meeting was not political. "I only welcomed them", he said.

To a question on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ruling out any patching with the OPS faction, Paneerselvam said he was not aware of things in Palaniswami's mind.

The ousted leader also said during his tour, if he get a chance, he would also meet Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran.