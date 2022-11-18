Free electricity not subject to Aadhaar linkage: Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji on Friday stated that the news about 100 units of subsidised electricity will be cancelled if not linked with an Aadhaar number is a rumour, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Speaking to reporters at the TNEB headquarters in Chennai, Minister Senthil Balaji said, "There is a steady supply of electricity everywhere. 50,000 farmers will be provided with electricity connections for 100 days. Maintenance works have been completed and a regular power supply is provided without any stoppage. Since the launch of the scheme, 20,000 farmers have been provided with electricity connections."

"Even if a consumer owns 3 to 5 houses, 100 units of subsidised electricity will continue while linking the Aadhaar number. It is a rumour that linking of Aadhaar number will result in cancellation of 100 units of subsidised electricity," he added.