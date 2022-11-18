TamilNadu

Free electricity not subject to Aadhaar linkage: Senthil Balaji

"It is a rumour that linking of Aadhaar number will result in cancellation of 100 units of subsidised electricity," he said.
TN Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji
TN Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji File
Online Desk

CHENNAI: State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji on Friday stated that the news about 100 units of subsidised electricity will be cancelled if not linked with an Aadhaar number is a rumour, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Speaking to reporters at the TNEB headquarters in Chennai, Minister Senthil Balaji said, "There is a steady supply of electricity everywhere. 50,000 farmers will be provided with electricity connections for 100 days. Maintenance works have been completed and a regular power supply is provided without any stoppage. Since the launch of the scheme, 20,000 farmers have been provided with electricity connections."

"Even if a consumer owns 3 to 5 houses, 100 units of subsidised electricity will continue while linking the Aadhaar number. It is a rumour that linking of Aadhaar number will result in cancellation of 100 units of subsidised electricity," he added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Aadhaar number
Aadhaar
Electricity
Senthil Balaji
Rumour
supply of electricity
Aadhaar linking
Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji
Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji
Minister V Senthil Balaji
senthil balaji news
State Electricity Minister
TNEB headquarters
Aadhaar linkage
subsidised electricity
linking the Aadhaar number

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in