Fishermen should not venture into sea from tomorrow: TN govt

CHENNAI: Fishermen have been told by the Tamil Nadu government not to venture out to sea beginning tomorrow until further orders. The deep sea fishermen have been informed and advised to dock their boats safely at any close-by fishing ports.

The Commissioner of Fisheries has issued a circular to all Regional Joint Directors and Deputy Directors due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The Department of Fisheries has advised fishermen not to fish since gale force winds of 45 to 65 km/h are expected to blow in Tamil Nadu's coastal regions from January 18 to January 21.