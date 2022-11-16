TamilNadu

MET predicts heavy to very heavy rains in TN on Nov 20

Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a new low pressure area forming over Bengal and and Andaman Sea will bring heavy rains to Tamil Nadu on November 20.

The new low pressure area forming today (Wednesday) in the South East Bengal Sea and adjoining Andaman Sea areas is expected to turn into a low pressure zone, according to the latest forecast.

Last week, a low pressure area formed brought heavy rains to the State, especially in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

