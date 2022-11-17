ADW dept conducts meeting to discuss quality of school edu

CHENNAI: Keeping track of the quality of education at high and higher secondary schools, operating under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, officials on Thursday held a meeting with teachers in Tirupattur, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

Various topics were discussed in the meeting held online lasting for more than five hours.

The meeting discussed the board exam results for the last three years, gradual decrease in pass percentage and the reason for the same, teachers’ vacancy at Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) schools, measures to increase the pass percentage.

Furthermore, officials in the meeting also sought details of students in Classes 10 and 12, whether supplementary classes and special classes are being held, details of students qualified for zonal and state-levels sport competitions, usage of smart class at ADW schools, usage of hi-tech labs, details of NEET coaching, class observation record and monthly payment of special teachers.

Speaking to DT Next, a teacher of ADW higher secondary school said, “On an overall 21 ADW high and higher secondary schools participated in the meeting. Each school was asked about their concerns along with the quality of education and teaching at schools.”

“Participants spoke about the teachers vacancy, need for building renovation and construction of new buildings with toilet and drinking water facilities,” added the teacher.