28 students of Class 4 take ill after eating chocolate in Ranipet

RANIPET: Collector D Baskara Pandian visited Punnai PHC in Nemili taluk where 28 Class 4 students of the local panchayat union primary school at Sayanapuram who ate chocolates given by one of their classmates for his birthday suffered from various health issues on Thursday. As soon as the students complained of feeling ill at ease, they were rushed to the PHC where all were stated to be normal except for one student who complained of vertigo and was hence admitted. Baskara Pandian who visited the PHC and interacted with the students ordered food safety officials to check the shops from where the confectionary was purchased. Officials revealed that the chocolates were date expired and were procured from neighbouring Kancheepuram. Ranipet Collectorate officials immediately informed their counterparts in Kancheepuram district for action against the dealer, officials said.