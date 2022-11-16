Thoothukudi firing: Govt to disburse additional Rs 5L for victims' kin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday issued orders to disburse additional Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims of Thoothukudi police firing.

"The Chief Minister has issued orders to disburse Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 13 victims who died in Thoothukudi firing. A total of Rs 65 lakh will be disbursed from the Chief Minister's public relief fund," said a press communique, from the state government.

In the anti-Sterlite protest that happened in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018, 13 people were killed in the police firing. Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's Commission which was formed to inquire into the police excess named 17 policemen in the report and recommended the State government to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of the victims.

However, already Rs 20 lakh was provided by the previous AIADMK government and when the report was tabled in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister announced that in addition to the Rs 20 lakh, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of 13 victims.