Syllabus for Arts and Science courses to be changed: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday said that the syllabus will be soon changed for Arts and Science degree courses as for certain streams, the admissions were poor this year. He said the curriculum in certain courses in Arts and Science streams was outdated and the authorities were in the process to change the syllabus to provide more job opportunities. Ponmudy said that this year about 20,000 seats were vacant in the Arts and Science colleges. However, the minister added that the admission process has been extended for the students, who will avail of lateral entry. The minister also claimed that all the assistant professors' vacancy posts will be filled in Arts and Science colleges soon. "The State government has already issued an order to appoint 4,000 assistant professors in those colleges,” he said adding "if still some posts were vacant, guest lecturers will be appointed". He said this year 1.31 lakh students have joined to pursue various courses in Arts and Science colleges.