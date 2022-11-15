TamilNadu

TN DGP pedals 100 km to raise funds

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu, on his mission to help the Tanker Foundation, rode a 100 km Cycling Rally recently, to enable the foundation to raise funds for blood pressure machines for all police stations across the State, so that cops can check their BP regularly. The rally also raised funds to buy dialysis machines (to treat kidney disease) for the Police Hospital.

