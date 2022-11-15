DMK’s only achievement is hike in prices, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said DMK’s only achievement over the last 16 months is to increase prices.

Addressing a protest meeting in Erode condemning the increase in price of milk, electricity, property tax, drinking water and construction materials, Annamalai said it looks like the Ministers in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Cabinet are competing against each other to increase prices. “The only mantra of DMK is to increase prices,” he said.

Pointing out that the procurement price of milk was increased by Rs 3 and in turn the cost of milk has been hiked by Rs 12, Annamalai dubbed such increase as Dravidian model of the DMK government.

Claiming that the BJP is ready to take Ministers from Tamil Nadu on a visit to Gujarat and show them how the state owned ‘Amul Dairy is functioning in profit; Annamalai said Amul had assured to share 82 per cent of its profit with farmers of their state.

“But, the Ministers here are working by setting a target for commission. The Aavin, which procured 36 lakh litres of milk per day last year, has dropped its procurement to 32 lakh litres. Though the milk procurement has dropped by four lakh litres, the Minister for Dairy Development SM Nasar has been lying that 43 lakh litres of milk is being procured,” he said.

Annamalai said that NIA has confirmed that the car explosion was a suicide bomb attack. “Even the DGP was forced to lie. In the ensuing LS polls, Tamil Nadu will come out of illusion politics and stand with nationalism,” he added.