After CMC horror, DGP issues guidelines for handling ragging case

He also instructed police officers to act quickly on the complaints received via online/ police helpline/ toll free number.

Police should take action on complaints received from victims, parents or guardians in case they were not satisfied with action taken by the educational institution, the DGP said.

The colleges should also take steps to create friendly interaction with freshers and seniors. There should be a ragging preventive committee in every college, the police chief noted beside asking the college managements to create awareness among students.

There should be CCTV cameras in the premises of college to monitor activities. The circular also asked the management to make sure that there is a public display of contact numbers of police officers in the jurisdiction along with Whatsapp numbers.