CMC director refuses to answer on ragging in medical college

VELLORE: Christian Medical College director Vikram Mathews refused to answer questions on the reported suspension of seven students on charges of ragging freshers on the campus at Bagayam, on Wednesday.

When DT Next raised the issue at a press meet in the hospital, he said, “this press meet is only about CMC Hospital related issues connected to the new Kannigapuram campus” and not about issues pertaining to the medical college.

Repeated questions about the suspension of students met with refusals to answer till he finally said, “the suspension is about their “alleged” participation in ragging.” His only comment was that the institution was totally against ragging, did not condone ragging and would follow the rules of the land. However, college principal Dr Solomon Satish Kumar reiterated that the suspensions were due to the students’ alleged participation in ragging.

The preliminary enquiry was completed on Wednesday evening with no other student, other than the suspended 7, being indicted, CMC principal said. Asked about the tweet, he said most of the issues were exaggerated. Regarding action against the wardens, he said, “most incidents occurred without their knowledge.” Asked whether a complaint would be lodged, he said, “it will be done if necessary.”