CMC director refuses to answer on ragging in medical college

VELLORE: Christian Medical College director Vikram Mathews refused to answer questions on the reported suspension of seven students on charges of ragging freshers on the campus at Bagayam, on Wednesday.
When DT Next raised the issue at a press meet in the hospital, he said, “this press meet is only about CMC Hospital related issues connected to the new Kannigapuram campus” and not about issues pertaining to the medical college.
Repeated questions about the suspension of students met with refusals to answer till he finally said, “the suspension is about their “alleged” participation in ragging.” His only comment was that the institution was totally against ragging, did not condone ragging and would follow the rules of the land. However, college principal Dr Solomon Satish Kumar reiterated that the suspensions were due to the students’ alleged participation in ragging.
The preliminary enquiry was completed on Wednesday evening with no other student, other than the suspended 7, being indicted, CMC principal said. Asked about the tweet, he said most of the issues were exaggerated. Regarding action against the wardens, he said, “most incidents occurred without their knowledge.” Asked whether a complaint would be lodged, he said, “it will be done if necessary.”
Only 13 CMC depts shifted, says Vikram Mathews
CMC’s Vellore town campus would continue to provide emergency services in all departments as only 13 super specialty departments were shifted to the new facility in Kannigapuram campus in Ranipet district 12 km away, CMC director Dr Vikram Mathews informed reporters on Wednesday. Conveying that facilities were available on both campuses for the provision of surgical and medical emergency care, he said the shift was necessitated due to lack of space for expansion at Vellore. A survey was presently under way to find out the number of old and dilapidated buildings, which needed to be demolished. The survey results would be out in six months. He added that after the renovation, including that of operation theatres, facilities on the Vellore campus would be of world standards. Asked if treatment cost would increase due to these measures, he said on both campuses it would be the same. However, Vikram Mathews was unable to answer when asked how many departments existed on the Vellore campus and how many more would move to Kannigapuram. Similarly, when asked how many buses were operated to ferry doctors, staff, patients and attendants to the new campus from Vellore, he was again at a loss for answers.
