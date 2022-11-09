HC asks TN to file decision on reopening Kallakurichi school

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its decision regarding the reopening process of a private higher secondary school in Kaniyamoor village in Kallakurichi district. The school was closed after violence broke out on the school premises in July after the mysterious death of a Class XII girl.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by Latha Educational Trust representing the school. The petitioner school sought direction to the state to allow the management to reopen the school.

Senior Counsel ARL Sundaresan representing the petitioner informed the HC that after the violence, the school management has renovated the school, and the same was inspected by the school education department authorities.

“We have rectified all the defects which occurred due to the violence. The authorities who visited the school recently had seen the students’ seating arrangements, vehicles, classrooms, and other infrastructure. However, the education department is yet to grant permission to reopen the school, ” the senior lawyer noted.

The school also informed the HC that they need to start the classes immediately to avoid school dropouts.

State Additional Advocate General S Silambanan informed the court that the government will take a decision once the report of the inspection committee is submitted to the state.

He further submitted that the state will take a call in a day or two after the report was submitted. Recording the submissions, the judge directed the government to file its response on whether or not it would allow the school to reopen for classes.