Less than 80 new cases of Covid positivity raterecorded across TN

CHENNAI: As many as 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Sunday taking the total to 35,93,447. TN’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.9%after 8,309 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 3% was reported in Kanniyakumari. Active cases in the State stood at 711 with Chennai recording the highest of 151. The number of new cases stood at 14 in Chennai, while all other districts reported less than 10 new cases. As many as 115 people were discharged across the State, taking total recoveries to 35,54,688. With no more deaths due to COVID-19, the death toll stood at 38,048.