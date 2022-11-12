e-beat system launched on pilot basis in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to ramp up security in the district through virtual means, the e-beat system using the smart police app was launched on a pilot basis at the Chengalpattu town police station, Mamallapuram and Maduranthagam police stations on Friday. In this system, cops would be connected through the smart police app on their android phones and would upload details and information about the ATMs, banks and other important places after performing their regular rounds in their area. They would also upload detailed descriptions and about history sheeters, regular offenders and miscreants in their areas. Their movements would be frequently monitored and information would be loaded onto the app so it would be easy to track them when needed. The police have also requested the members of public to share information about their locked homes so the details can be gathered in the app and beat cops who do regular rounds can ensure safety.