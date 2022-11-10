Curtains to counselling for engg admissions; final list on Sunday

CHENNAI: All the counselling formalities for the students seeking engineering seats in various colleges in Tamil Nadu were completed on Tuesday. The final and consolidated list of the students, to be joining colleges will be released on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) commenced with the first round of counselling on September 10. A senior official from DOTE said just before the counselling started, the merit list was prepared for about 1.56 lakh students. “In addition, a separate rank list was also prepared for 22,099 students, who have availed government school quota”, he said.

Stating that a total of four round of counselling was organised and during the final round of counselling for the students, who secured ranks from 94,621 to 1,56,278, have participated, he said. All the counselling sessions were over and the final list of the students will be released on November 13.

According to him, a separate consolidated list of students, who availed government school quota, will also be released on November 13.

The official said after releasing the final list, the students, who participated in the final round of counselling were allocated engineering seats, will be paying their fees in their respective colleges.

He said a circular will be released to the engineering colleges to reopen the institutions during the last week of November so that the students will get almost full academic year study. “In addition to engineering counselling, admissions for B.Arch was also completed,” he pointed out.