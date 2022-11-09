Senji ex-panchayat prez dies in accident

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic accident, a 50-year-old former panchayat president who was returning home from a funeral died when his motorcycle rammed into an electric pole in Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

The deceased Anbu, a resident of Senjibanambakkam in Kadambathur was a former panchayat president of Senji and was also the DMK branch secretary.

On Tuesday, he went to attend a funeral in Madathukuppam and was returning home at night on his motorcycle.

“As he neared the Ramar Koil railway gate, he lost balance and his bike rammed into an electric pole nearby. Anbu, who sustained grievous injuries on his head, died on the spot,” police said. The Kadambathur police who arrived at the scene sent his body for autopsy to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. Anbu is survived by his wife and three children.