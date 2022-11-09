OPS demands TN govt to drop plan to privatise govt machinery

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday slammed the DMK government for allegedly trying to privatise government jobs to derail social justice and said it is highly condemnable. He demanded the government to forgo its attempt to privatise the government machinery.

The government has constituted a panel under the guise of taking efforts to reform the administrative structure passed an order. When looking into the term of reference of the panel, it overtly shows that the State government is gearing up to hand to privatisation of the government machinery.

It would undermine the concept of social justice and destroy the dreams of youngsters from marginalised sections of the society, who aspire for government jobs, said OPS in a statement.

Citing government order 115 issued on October 18 to constitute a panel, OPS said the scope of the panel to explore the means and avenue to outsource workforce for government sectors, engaging people on their skills and talents for various positions in the government on contract basis, filling category D and C postings in government departments through private agencies and absorbing them as regular staff after evaluating their efficiency.

The State government's move contracting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s stand against the Union government when it announced about appointing domain experts as secretary ranking posts in central government sectors. “He (Stalin) strongly opposed the Centre’s move. Now, his government is getting ready to privatise the entire government departments,” he said.

The DMK government has resorted to such a move to end transparency, quality of service, and eliminate reservation.

It would also result in data breach and leak from the government and corruption, he said and demanded the government to revoke its decision and fulfil its poll promise of filling up 3.5 lakh vacant posts in the government departments through government agencies and creating 2 lakh employment opportunities for the youths.