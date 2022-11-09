Indian society is inclusive of religions, not secular: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday said the Indian society has been inclusive of religions and “not secular”. He noted that moving away from religion would result in destruction.

“Unfortunately, the political powers were so strong that it led to a feeling that they were secular and they need not be related to any form of religion. No society can exist without religion. They cannot progress, if they move away from religion and would only go towards destruction,” said the Governor while participating in the flag off ceremony of Pad Yatra of Acharya Muni Stri at Sri Jain Swethamber Therapanth Madhavaram Trust.

Ravi underscored the difference between Indian secularism and western idea of secularism and said, “Indian society has been inclusive of religion and not secular, but we have not disrespected anyone.”

He continued that by ignoring this topic, it amounts to harming the society with this politics that people have played. Truth cannot be suppressed and such ill-treatment cannot be tolerated by the society and all sects of the society would not accept it.

“There is a difference in secularism and not discriminating among all the religions. We have been non-discriminatory all this while. Religion is a small thing and there is more to it. This yatra will benefit the overall development of the country,” he said.