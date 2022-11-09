GDQ scam: Assets of retd DG's wife, others attached by ED

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs. 14.23 crore belonging to Parvin Jaffar, wife of MS Jaffar Sait, retired DGP, (retd-IPS), R Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam, Former Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and T Udayakumar, Proprietor of Landmark Construction, Chennai.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against 7 individuals namely MS Jaffar Sait, Parvin, K Murugaiya, Executive Engineer, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Rajamanickam, retired IAS officer, the then Secretary to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, R Durgashankar, I Periyasamy, Former Minister for Housing, Govt of Tamil Nadu and T Udayakumar.

An investigation by ED revealed that wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) was done by I Periyasamy, the then Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu.

A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment. Rajamanickam, who was the then Secretary to then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ.

Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of Land Mark Construction for joint development of the combined land to maximise the fruits of crime.

Udaykumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of the Joint Development Agreement.

The said monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar and T Udayakumar generated a huge amount of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment on the said allotted plots and realised the money by way of selling the flats to the general public. Out of the total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.86 crore generated by three of them, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 14.23 crore has been provisionally attached by ED.