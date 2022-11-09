TamilNadu

2 held in death of 3 children due to food poisoning in orphanage

Three children died and 12 others, including the security guard from Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam in Thirumuruganpoondi were hospitalised after they consumed food served at a home on October 5.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: More than a month after three children died of food poisoning at an orphanage, the police on Tuesday arrested its trustee and warden. Three children died and 12 others, including the security guard from Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam in Thirumuruganpoondi were hospitalised after they consumed food served at a home on October 5. The ill-fated home was sealed, while Tirupur District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T Ranjitha Priya was placed under suspension. Some of the children were taken back by their families, while others were shifted to a government home in Erode. Meanwhile, the Thirumurganpoondi police arrested its trustee Senthilnathan (60) and warden Gopikrishnan (54) on Tuesday. Further inquiries are on.

DCPO
Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam
Thirumurganpoondi police
Tirupur District Child Protection Officer
three children died of food poisoning
Food poisoning at orphanage

