With drug addiction comes courage to do anything: Annamalai on crimes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on Tuesday who met reporters in Madurai stated that it will be disastrous if the police department's hands are tied in connection with the increase in women harassment cases, including the Madurai incident, in the State.

"A disturbing video related to an incident in Madurai has been released and we all saw it. I had expressed my opinion also. Drug addiction is the reason why crimes are increasing. Drug addiction is more common among college students and children. With drugs, the courage to do anything and anyone comes. School and college students carry liquor bottles on buses. This is all over the past year," he said in regard to the safety of women in Tamil Nadu.

"Alcohol and ganja are coming to Tamil Nadu which is corrupting the youth. On top of that, they have tied the hands of the police department in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the police used to give two blows with a baton. Police were like that when I was in college and only then was there fear of the police. If the alcohol and drug culture is eradicated, the youth will come together with society. If this is not done away with, the youth will become a different society. Some powers should be given to the police department."

"Should the police do puja by putting flowers on their batons? Police batons have greatness. If the police department is degenerate, society will be degenerate.

So, the police have to be strict in some places and use batons wherever it is needed. If the police department's hands is tied up, it will not be possible to control the rioters, those who commit crimes against women, and those who use alcohol and drugs. If the hands of the police are tied, the consequences will be disastrous," he added.