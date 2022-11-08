TNPSC Group 2, 2A exam results declared: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday released the Group 2 and Group 2A Preliminary Examination. It was held for 5,413 vacancies in Ministries and Departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu.
View results on this website: http://tnpsc.gov.in
Group 2 main exam will be held on February 25, 2023, and for Group 2A on May 21
Over 10 lakh candidates wrote the examination.
