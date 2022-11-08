Six Coimbatore car blast suspects shifted to Puzhal prison

COIMBATORE: The six persons, who were arrested in connection with the October 23 Coimbatore car explosion case, were shifted to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Monday.

The accused, Mohammed Thalka (25), Mohammed Azarudeen (23), Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail, (26) and Afsar Khan (28), who were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) left Coimbatore Central Prison around afternoon in a van under tight police escort.

They were to be produced at the NIA Special Court in Chennai and lodged in Puzhal prison. As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case, further proceedings will go on at the special court in Chennai.

The NIA is likely to take them under custody for inquiry.

Meanwhile, investigations by police revealed that Jameesha Mubin was found to be using certain applications (IMO) to make calls in his mobile phone to evade monitoring by the security agencies.

In another development, Coimbatore city police arrested Syed Ibrahim (40) from Ukkadam for posting messages on social media that may incite communal hatred.