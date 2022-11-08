TamilNadu

Rain likely in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu for next 3 hours: IMD

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu till November 14.
CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu are receiving heavy rains in the wake of the northeast monsoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also recorded in some places in the State.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in three districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Kanniyakumari, while light to moderate rain is likely to occur in nine districts — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar.

Due to the prevailing atmospheric low-pressure circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka coasts, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (Tuesday), the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

