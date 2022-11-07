Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu till Nov 14: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu till November 14. It also added that due to the formation of a new low-pressure area on November 9, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in TN from November 12 to 14.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu are being lashed with heavy rains in the wake of the northeast monsoon. Due to the cyclonic circulation over Kanniyakumari sea areas, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast the next day (Wednesday). It is very likely to move north-westwards towards TN and Puducherry coasts during the next two days. It can only be predicted the day after tomorrow that it will strengthen into a depression or a cyclone symbol, the study said. Accordingly, the meteorological centre is closely monitoring this weather phenomenon.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area the next day, there is possibility of rains at many places in Tamil Nadu from November 9. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal on November 10.