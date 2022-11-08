Ponmudy, wife appear at district court

VELLORE: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy along with his wife appeared before the principal district judge in connection with a disproportionate assets case in Vellore on Monday. The Minister accompanied by his wife Visalakshi appeared before the court in connection with a case filed by the Villupuram vigilance officials in 2006 regarding his assets, which were disproportionate to the known sources of income of the couple. The case, which was heard by the Villupuram district court, was transferred to the Vellore court following which the Minister appeared along with his wife around 11 am on Monday. The judge instructed that they should appear before the court again on November 14.