New GM for Southern Railway takes charge

CHENNAI: RN Singh, a 1986 batch IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer, has assumed charge as the new General Manager of Southern Railway.
RN Singh has served Indian Railways and PSUs in important executive and management positions like Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division, Managing Director/DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited). Prior to taking over as General Manager, Southern Railway, Singh held the post of Principal Executive Director/ Infrastructure, Ministry of Railways and Secretary/Railway Board.
RN Singh has rich experience in planning and execution of mega-infrastructure projects, mainly dedicated freight corridors, major bridges, high speed Railway. In his career spanning over 34 years, he has specialised in management, railway operations and strategic management. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Singh has undergone training in disaster management from Holland, advanced management from Singapore/Malaysia, strategic management from Paris and executive management from University of Bocconi, Italy.
