Dravida Iyyakka Thamizhar Peravai demonstration on Nov 11

CHENNAI: Dravida Iyyakka Thamizhar Peravai announced a demonstration on November 11, condemning Governor RN Ravi for violating the Constitutional post and demanding the Union government to call back the Governor. Dravidian ideologue Suba Veerapandian would participate in the demonstration. Members from the like-minded political parties and civil organisations are expected to participate in the demonstration, which would be held at Valluvar Kottam.