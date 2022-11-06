AIADMK-led mega alliance will contest in LS polls: EPS

CHENNAI: A mega alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK in the parliamentary elections, said interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The 51st Annual Inauguration General Meeting of the AIADMK is being held today in Namakkal District's Bommaikuttaimedu and the opposition leader made the following remark.

"A mega alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK in the parliamentary elections. The objective of this meeting is to discuss the approaching parliamentary elections. They said AIADMK will perish after MGR's demise. After then, Jayalalitha foiled all all conspiracies and took over the government,” he said.

“AIADMK offered programs that was impervious to the passage of time Can DMK provide these schemes? You have stopped the projects and people will give a befitting reply for this in the upcoming elections.”

AIADMK has divided into three sections, as per DMK leader MK Stalin. AIADMK remains one. If Stalin tries to break it, it will end in failure."

“AIADMK has introduced a number of schemes for the development of Tamil Nadu. Former AIADMK ministers are the targets of legal action by the DMK government. DMK cannot directly oppose AIADMK. Just as you cannot stop the wind, you cannot stop AIADMK from coming to power," he stated.