RSS calls off Nov 6 rally, to approach SC against HC ruling

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court issued an order, allowing rallies of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but restricted that they would conduct the events inside compound premises in 44 places, the office bearers of the outfit have decided against route march on Saturday. It decided to approach the Apex Court against the ruling.

RSS has decided to go for an appeal against the Madras High Court ruling that limits their route march within four walls of the compound or in a stadium and it “will not be holding the route march as planned on November 6,” President- South Zone of RSS R Vanniyarajan said in a statement on Saturday.

To mark the occasion of the 75th year of Independence and 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambekdar, RSS Tamil Nadu planned to conduct the route marches in 50 locations on October 2 this year. Since the state police denied permission citing the law and order issues, the RSS had approached the Madras High Court. “As the police raised objections citing law and order situation, the court ruled that permission should be given for conducting the route March on November 6. However, the ruling restricted the conduct of the route March only in an auditorium or within four walls of the compound,” he said.

The organisation held such route marches across India, including places like Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal, in public roads, he said, adding that the MHC judgement was “ not acceptable” to them.

“Hence, RSS has decided to go for an appeal against this ruling and will not be holding this route march as planned,” he further said.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, on hearing the case on Friday, rejected the state police’s reasons to grant permission to hold the rallies in 50 places in the state. He, however, denied permission to hold the rallies and meetings by the RSS in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Nagercoil, Palladam, Mettupalayam and Arumanai and permitted for rallies in 44 other places.