RSS can conduct rallies at 44 places in Tamil Nadu: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh can hold the rallies on November 6 in 44 places across Tamil Nadu, excluding six places in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Kanniyakumari districts.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders on disposing of a batch of petitions filed by the RSS functionaries accusing the state police of not permitting the route marches in 47 places despite the court on September 30, permitted the organisation to hold the procession in 50 places.

The judge rejected the intelligence report submitted by the State police observing that the report did not substantiate anything to deny permission to the RSS for conducting rallies in 47 out of 50 places.

“The report shows some FIRs which were filed in 2007 and 2008. What made the police remain silent when the court passed the order allowing the rallies at 50 places,” the judge asked.

He further expressed his anguish saying that “showing the stories weekly and monthly of some organizations could not be the reason for denial of permission.”

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the decision was taken as per the intelligence report and the recent developments in the state. He further submitted that the police are busy responding to monsoon-related requirements and the safety of the people.

The PP pointed out that after certain incidents that happened across the state against the RSS members, the police have been providing bandobast to the RSS leaders.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that if the police took the decision on the grounds of recent incidents they (police) could have denied permission only at these particular places where the issue was persisting now.

The judge further held that the rallies could be allowed in 44 places, including three places i.e., Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Perambalur where police already granted permission.

However, the judge asked the RSS not to hold the rallies in Coimbatore city, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Udumalpet, Nagercoil, and Arumanai on November 6.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan stated that as these places are considered to be sensitive, the RSS shall avoid conducting the rally on November 6.

The court also rejected the submissions of the State police that the public meetings shall be conducted. The judge asked the RSS to conduct such meetings on closed grounds and the police shall extend permission for those meetings.

The judge granted liberty to approach the court with the new affidavit after two months for conducting the rallies in the six places. The court insisted the RSS to strictly comply with the guidelines imposed by the police during the rally.