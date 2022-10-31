TN police give permission for RSS rally on Nov 6

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police on Monday gave permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally to be held on November 6 across the State. DGP Sylendra Babu advised district officials to allow the rally keeping in mind the law and order situation in their respective areas.

In September, the Madras High Court issued an order in contempt of court against the denial of permission by the Tamil Nadu government.

Earlier, the government denied permission for the RSS route march on October 2 citing law and order issues due to protests by certain groups.