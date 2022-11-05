Dayalu Ammal returns home after treatment

CHENNAI: Wife of former TN CM Karunanidhi and mother of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Dayalu Ammal came back home after getting her treatment.

The 86-year-old, suffering from age related illnesses, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road on November 3. She was visited by Stalin, who asked on her and gathered the treatment details.

Following the end of her treatments on Friday evening, she was discharged at 8:30 pm and she was taken back to her Gopalapuram residence.