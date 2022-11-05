Kovai: TNSTC bus Conductor suspended

COIMBATORE: A TNSTC bus conductor has been placed under suspension for forcing a visually challenged person to alight midway in Tirupur.

Police said Satyaraj (50), from Valayankottai in Tirupur had boarded a town bus from Veerapandi to the old bus stand on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife and son. Satyaraj showed his free bus pass, which also allows one caretaker to travel free.

He requested the conductor to allow his son to be the caretaker. However, conductor Muthukumar asked him to take a ticket for his son or get down. The video of their quarrel went viral and TNSTC initiated action against the conductor.