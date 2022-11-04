Will meet Modi if his visit to TN is confirmed: Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said that the AIADMK should be strengthened by uniting the volunteers.

He met reporters in Madurai and said, "Our leader MGR created AIADMK as a movement of volunteers which was followed by J Jayalalithaa, a revolutionary in her own way, scarred this movement into a movement of volunteers that no one could defeat. Both the great leaders have developed the party for 50 years and made it a strong movement in the hands of volunteers. I want all the volunteers in AIADMK to unite and strengthen this movement."

On reporters asking how the Governor was doing and on whether he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he responded, "It is not acceptable to comment on the Governor now. The Prime Minister's visit to Tamil Nadu is yet to be confirmed. If he comes, I will meet him."