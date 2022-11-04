Spl abhishekam, rituals mark Sadhaya Vizha of Raja Raja Cholan

TIRUCHY: Garlanding the statue of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan, special abhishekams and rituals on the Big Temple premises marked the 1037th ‘Sadhaya Vizha’ celebrations held at Thanjavur on Thursday.

The birth anniversary of Raja Raja Cholan falls on Sadhayam star in the Tamil month of Aippasi. Special abhishekams were performed for Peruvudaiyar in the Big Temple, which was built by the king himself.

On Thursday, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other dignitaries garlanded the statue of the Emperor installed at the Cholan Park near the Big Temple as part of the commemoration of the birth anniversary amidst mangala isai. A mega abhishekam with as many as 48 commodities was performed for Peruvudaiyar.

Government officials, elected members and as many as 78 organisations paid respects to Raja Raja Cholan on the occasion. Subsequently, Dharmapuram Adheenam Srila Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swami distributed new clothes to the temple staff.

Later, 48 Odhuvars, who came from across the state, recited the Devaram and an idol of King Raja Raja Cholan was taken in a procession.