RSS rally can be permitted in TN except 6 places: Madras HC

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said that the int report of police did not substantiate anything in their favour to bar the rally in 47 places.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that RSS rallies can be permitted, except in some 6 places in Coimbatore, Tirupur&Kanniyakumari districts.

He further added, "There are no untoward incidents reported in places except a few."

Citing the current monsoon season and law and order issues after the Coimbatore car blast incident, the Tamil Nadu police informed the Madras High Court that it cannot grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry on rallies in 47 out of the 50 places requested by the RSS in the State.

