Kovai blast: Police, NIA raids over 100 places in 10 days

However, his mother Maimuna Beegum claims that Firoz and his brother Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (another of the arrested under UAPA in the case) were innocent and that Firoz was not deported from UAE and had come back after his visa expired.

Coimbatore City police have already got information from an e-commerce portal that the deceased Jameesha Mubin and his associates Afsar Khan and Mohammed Azharuddin had purchased chemical substances through their sites. Notably, chemicals like potassium nitrate, Aluminum powder Sulphur, and charcoal which could be used in making IED bombs were recovered from the residence of the deceased Mubin.

According to sources, the NIA is conducting searches in many areas of Tamil Nadu that are related to the accused. However, the details of the investigation and the premises of the raids are not known.

Meanwhile, the appearance of certain sketches of Jihad recovered from the residence of Mubin appeared on social media. This, according to police, was recovered by the state police before the case was taken over by the NIA. The police have also commenced investigation as to how these details have come up in social media.