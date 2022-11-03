Police conduct raids on Muslim outfits’ functionaries in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Multiple teams of Coimbatore city police on Wednesday carried out searches in at least four houses of Muslim outfits functionaries in connection with the car explosion on October 23.

Police teams swooped down in the houses of Raja Hussain at GM Nagar in Ukkadam, Mohammed Hussain at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenement in Ukkadam, Roshan in Sai Baba Colony and Sadiq Ali at Anbu Nagar in Ukkadam.

Of them, Sadiq Ali has been associated with Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), while three others are functionaries of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Further, police also gathered names and details of around 350 families residing in the TNSCB in Ukkadam, where Afsar Khan (28), cousin brother of terror suspect Jameesha Mubin, was staying. He allegedly helped Mubin, who was killed in the car explosion, to source raw materials through e-commerce sites to make explosives.

A police official privy to the investigation said that searches were conducted on the list of suspects prepared in each station limits. The NIA officials, who were camping in Coimbatore, were also involved in similar search operations.

SDPI functionary Raja Hussain, whose house was claimed to be searched, condemned the police action. “The minority community is targeted and threatened by such continuous raids. When the police came for a search, I insisted they furnish valid documents to proceed further. The police then left the spot without doing any search. We have already petitioned the district administration and police against raids without any reason and evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of various political parties petitioned Coimbatore city police for denying permission for RSS rally as it may escalate further tension in the district.

“The right wing fundamentalists are involved in activities that may keep the district tense following the car blast incident. Hence, the police should not allow permission for RSS rallies, which may disturb the prevailing peace and harmony,” said the petition, submitted jointly by representatives from Congress, CPM, CPI, TPDK, VCK and Aathi Thamizhar Pervai.