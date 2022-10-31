Kovai car blast: NIA begins investigation;1 more suspect picked up

COIMBATORE: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday inspected the place of car explosion near a temple which took place on October 23.

Around 11.45 am, a team led by NIA Superintendent of Police T Sreejith visited the explosion site in the presence of police and officials from the corporation and revenue department.

The team quizzed Kottai Eswaran Temple priest S Sundaresan and other temple authorities on the blast incident. During the inquiry, the police blocked the road leading to the temple by placing barricades to help the NIA carry out a hassle free investigation. After the NIA officials left at around 1.45 pm, devotees to the temple and others were allowed as usual.

The NIA officials also checked images of CCTVs fixed in the area and received the hand drawn map of the temple area from the Village Administrative Officer (VAO).

The officials are likely to visit the house of terror suspect Jameesha Mubin (29) at HMPR Street. Six of his associates, Mohammed Thalka (25), Mohammed Azarudeen (23), Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (26) and Afsar Khan (28) were arrested so far in connection with the blast under the stringent UAPA Act.

The NIA commenced its probe officially a day after the Coimbatore city police handed over the documents on the investigation as the case was handed over to national agency.

Meanwhile, the Tirupur city police have taken into custody Abdul Razaq, (32) from Rakkiyapalayam while suspecting him to be a link for the terror suspects for an inquiry. A few years ago, Razaq was quizzed by the NIA, however was let off then.