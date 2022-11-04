Intensify patrolling around Tiruchy airport, moots panel

TIRUCHY: Patrolling around the international airport should be intensified and outposts at entry and exit points of the airport should be established immediately, suggested Tiruchy Commissioner of Police and Aerodrome Committee Chairman G Karthikeyan here on Thursday.

The Aerodrome committee meeting presided by CoP and Chairman of the committee G Karthikeyan was held on the international airport premises.

Karthikeyan discussed a series of security-related issues. The commissioner suggested that the patrolling by two wheelers and four wheelers should be intensified in and around the airport to ensure security. He also suggested establishing police outposts at the entry and exit points of the airport.

Meanwhile, there was an elaborate discussion on the eviction of residents of Ambedkar Nagar situated close to the airport as it came in the way for airport expansion and also make suitable alternative arrangements to the people through the district administration.

Tiruchy Airport director P Subramani, officials from Airports Authority of India, city police officers, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, Indian Air Force, National Security Guard, Immigration, Customs and Intelligence participated in the meeting.