Ryots say DPCs short of gunny bags, officials deny charge

RANIPET: Farmers in Ranipet district are irked that despite direct procurement centres (DPCs) being open, they are unable to offload paddy stocks.

Though farmers claimed that DPC staff citing gunny bags shortage advised them to come when the situation eases, the officials denied any shortage.

Sources said that another reason for the farmers’ anger is the discrimination they face compared to farmers in Delta districts. “All of us are farmers and cultivate paddy for the welfare of the state, but the government is acting to please only Delta farmers while leaving us in the lurch,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district president CS Mani.

This follows farmers being told that the increase in moisture content of 19 per cent was only for Delta farmers. “Ranipet district farmers also suffer from the vagaries of the monsoon and our stocks are also drenched. So why this consideration only for Delta farmers?” he asked.

What triggered outburst was when he received reports that DPCs, though open, were refusing to accept paddy citing lack of gunny bags.

Sangam’s youth wing state president R Subash said, “When I asked DPC officials, I was informed about the gunny bag shortage resulting in even CS Mani’s paddy not being procured in Agolam DPC with similar reports coming from the DPCs at Panapakkam and Kalathur in Nemili taluk.” Also, arrival of paddy from Delta districts through rail wagons at Arakkonam has resulted in the DPC staff being busy in sorting it out.

When contacted, Cooperation Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “Moisture content of paddy in Ranipet district would also be checked based on the Collector’s requests. However, there was no truth in the claim of gunny bag shortage and also there was no need to move Delta districts paddy to Ranipet due to local availability.”

Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian reiterating the same said, “There is no gunny bag shortage as DPCs are not getting enough arrivals due to the season ending and hence I am awaiting field reports to close the centres. Repeated efforts to contact TNCSC Vellore regional manager Raja proved futile.