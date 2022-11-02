TamilNadu

TN edu dept appoints new director for matriculation schools

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The School Education Department appointed S Nagarajmurugan as the new director of matriculation schools on Tuesday.

Nagarajmurugan who earlier served as additional State project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has been transferred following the retirement of A Karuppasamy from the position on Monday.

The department has 4,479 schools across Tamil Nadu with about 31 lakh children enrolled.

Education
TN Education department
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
Nagarajmurugan
A Karuppasamy
Matric schools

