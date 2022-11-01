Idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor convicted, gets 13 years jail

CHENNAI: International idol smuggler Subhash Chandra Kapoor was convicted for a total of 13 years of imprisonment by a designated court in Kumbakonam on Tuesday. His five associates, including Sanjivi Asokan, a local middleman, were convicted in the case.
The conviction was related to a case registered in Udayarpalayam police station in the year 2008 under IPC Sections 457 (2), 380 (2), 465, 468, 471, 411 (2), 414 read with 120 (B). The offence was about burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued above Rs 94 crore to the ‘Art of the Past’ gallery in Manhattan, New York, USA owned by Kapoor, a US national.
Kapoor was found guilty under IPC Sections 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property.), 413 (receiving or dealing in property which he knows or has reason to believe to be stolen property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).
Chief Judicial Magistrate Shanmugapriya pronounced the verdict of the sensational case.
The delay in the trial of the case had blown into a diplomatic headache for India after Germany from where Kapoor was arrested more than a decade ago expressed concern over India’s ability to keep its assurance on extradition cases and also denied other extradition requests. Idol Wing DGP Jayant Murali had announced a befitting reward to ADSP Balamurugan of Central zone and his team for expediting the trial in a high-profile case.
Kapoor had illegally sold some of the stolen idols to various museums and private art collectors throughout the world. Subsequently, he was arrayed as an accused in 4 other idol theft cases which are pending. He was detained by German Police on 30 October, 2011 at German Cologne Airport based on a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol.
He was handed over to Tamil Nadu on 13 July 2012 at German Cologne Airport and extradited to India to face charges in one case initially registered in Udayarpalayam police station in the year 2008.
Other accused Sanjivi Asokan was sentenced to a total of 14 years of imprisonment, while Marichamy, Parthipan and Sriram alias Ulagu for 17 years and Packya Kumar for 19 years.
Punishment was given as per various sections of IPC and certain periods of punishment years could be concurrent for all six. Kapoor has been in jail for more than a decade now. If the punishment term is concurrent, Kapoor will be released from Tiruchy prison soon and moved to Tiruchy special camp, where foreign nationals involved in crime are lodged. It may be noted that he is wanted by Homeland Security of the USA for a few similar crimes he had allegedly committed in that country.
