Idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor convicted, gets 13 years jail

CHENNAI: International idol smuggler Subhash Chandra Kapoor was convicted for a total of 13 years of imprisonment by a designated court in Kumbakonam on Tuesday. His five associates, including Sanjivi Asokan, a local middleman, were convicted in the case.

The conviction was related to a case registered in Udayarpalayam police station in the year 2008 under IPC Sections 457 (2), 380 (2), 465, 468, 471, 411 (2), 414 read with 120 (B). The offence was about burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued above Rs 94 crore to the ‘Art of the Past’ gallery in Manhattan, New York, USA owned by Kapoor, a US national.

Kapoor was found guilty under IPC Sections 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property.), 413 (receiving or dealing in property which he knows or has reason to believe to be stolen property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shanmugapriya pronounced the verdict of the sensational case.

The delay in the trial of the case had blown into a diplomatic headache for India after Germany from where Kapoor was arrested more than a decade ago expressed concern over India’s ability to keep its assurance on extradition cases and also denied other extradition requests. Idol Wing DGP Jayant Murali had announced a befitting reward to ADSP Balamurugan of Central zone and his team for expediting the trial in a high-profile case.