‘Will emerge top in ranking, rectifying lapses’

TIRUCHY: The corporation could secure a decent score during the final quarter of the survey from where we have planned to go ahead with the target, the Corporation Commissioner Dr R Vaithinathan said.

“We are on the track and studying where we had lost and they are being rectified from time to time”, he told DT Next. There was a poor ranking in public toilet maintenance and the civic administration found that the toilets were maintained by NGO when the ranking process was on. “Now we are planning to find some better people to maintain the toilets along with the Women Self Help Groups,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has introduced a QR code for the segregation of domestic waste. “The segregation of garbage has increased. Still, we have been creating awareness on the waste segregation that has been fetching good response from the residents,” he said.

The civic administration found a flaw in the documentation for the ranking. “Now we have formed a dedicated team for documentation and proper monitoring is on. This would enable us to reach the target,” Vaithinathan said.

Moreover, the ongoing Under Ground drainage works are nearing completion and would be completed by March 2023. It would pave a breath easy situation in the city’s outlook which would play an added advantage, he said.

This apart, a special team for creating awareness has been formed and every three months a clean city campaign takes place. “Above all, public cooperation is a must for fighting for ranking and ‘my city clean city’ thought should be enabled among the public,” he said.

He also stated that the officials found where there was a flaw. “Now we have found the problems and will fix them immediately. We will certainly emerge in the ranking, said the confident Commissioner.