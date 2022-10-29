Tiruchy Councillors upset with govt plan

TIRUCHY: The state government’s move to form ward committees and area sabhas has not gone down well with some sections of civic bodies it seems. A proof of this is the opposition expressed by a majority of the elected members of Tiruchy Corporation during the Council meeting held here on Friday.

The members claimed that the government’s move will be restricting the civic administration.

A resolution on the Government Order from the Municipal Administration regarding the formation of area sabhas and ward committees was tabled in the council meeting chaired by the Mayor Mu Anbalagan and a majority of the members opposed the order.

The members claimed that it would limit the involvement of ward members in public activities. The order directed to form committee for each ward with the elected members of the ward as the chairperson along with the members nominated by the council. Mayor Anbalagan announced that the resolution would be sent to the government through the Commissioner.

Similarly, another subject that came up for discussion was the direction of the Municipal Administration department to restructure the administration by forming different wings like personnel, revenue and accounts, engineering and water supply and public health for effective governance and this was also opposed by the council.

Meanwhile, the members also opposed the outsourcing of employees for the civic administration.

They also charged that the sanitation works were not properly undertaken owing to the shortage of workers and complained that the ongoing UGD works have created a series of inconveniences to the public.

Mayor Anbalagan while responding said that the garbage collection has been undertaken by the Self Help Groups and a proposal to appoint more sanitary staff has been sent to the government which would be materialised soon. This apart, the UGD works would certainly be completed by March 2023.