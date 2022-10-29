Terrorism increases whenever DMK comes to power, charges TTV

TIRUCHY: Whenever DMK is in power, there will be an increase in terror-related activities and the party, instead of running behind vote bank politics should ensure safety of the people and their belongings, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said, the poor handling of law and order situation is clearly visible and the Coimbatore incident was a testimony to this.
“It is worrying that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been maintaining silence on the incident,” he said. “It is a proven fact that terrorists move freely whenever DMK comes to power,” Dhinakaran charged.
Stating that the drug culture has been increasing in the state, Dhinakaran quipped that the Chief Minister promised of giving Vidiyal government but he himself is worried at every dawn fearing any new problems by his party men.
“If the situation continues, the state will be seeing no development but disaster,” he cautioned.
