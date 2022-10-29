Terrorism increases whenever DMK comes to power, charges TTV

TIRUCHY: Whenever DMK is in power, there will be an increase in terror-related activities and the party, instead of running behind vote bank politics should ensure safety of the people and their belongings, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said, the poor handling of law and order situation is clearly visible and the Coimbatore incident was a testimony to this.