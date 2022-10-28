Investigating officer for Kovai car blast case appointed

CHENNAI: An investigative officer to probe into the Coimbatore car blast has been appointed by the NIA. A team led by police officer Vignesh will be leading the investigation, said an official release.
So far, six arrests have been made. Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, Mohammed Nawaz Ismail and Afsar Khan have been held in connection with the blast and are grilled by the cops for two days.
On 23 October, 75-kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate were seized from the residence of 29-year old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities here.
The Deepavali eve explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in this western textile city and he had tried to evade a police check post.
