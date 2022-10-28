Investigating officer for Kovai car blast case appointed

CHENNAI: An investigative officer to probe into the Coimbatore car blast has been appointed by the NIA. A team led by police officer Vignesh will be leading the investigation, said an official release.

So far, six arrests have been made. Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, Mohammed Nawaz Ismail and Afsar Khan have been held in connection with the blast and are grilled by the cops for two days.