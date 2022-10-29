Stalin ready to deal with terror with iron fists: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) minister P K Sekar Babu on Saturday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin was ready to deal with terror in any form with an iron fist.

Talking to media persons in the city, Sekar Babu said that the government is determined to maintain law and order in the State and the Chief Minister is ready to fight terror in any form with an iron fist.

Referring to the action taken by the state police after the car cylinder blast, Sekar Babu said that as soon as the ‘accident’ happened, the state DGP went there. “Within 12 hours, the deceased and his accomplices were identified. NIA (National Investigation Agency) itself has lauded the way Tamil Nadu police handled the case,” the minister said, wondering if the people making statements were better than NIA.

People, who are desperate to find fault, would always blame. The government does not bother about them. As far as this government is concerned, people should live peacefully devoid of religious, communal and linguistic clashes, he added.